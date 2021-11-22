Tucker Kraft #85 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits leaps over the goal line for a touchdown against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Brookings, South Dakota.
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits hosted the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings on Saturday. The Jacks held on for a 24-21 victory.
After the first quarter was scoreless, the Jacks got on the board when Chris Oladokun found Jaden Janke on a 17 yard pass. Not long after, the Fighting Hawks scored when Tommy Schuster threw a 16 yard touchdown to Garett Maag. The Jacks would put the final points on the board when Oladokun found tight end Tucker Kraft on a 23 yard touchdown pass.
The Jacks and Fighting Hawks both found the endzone in the third quarter. The Fighting Hawks scored on a one yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Quincy Vaughn, while the Jacks scored on an Oladokun pass to Jaxon Janke. The Jacks held a 21-14 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Fighting Hawks tied things up with a little over nine minutes to go when junior running back Otis Weah ran the ball in from seven yards out. Cole Frahm put the Jacks up on a 38 yard field goal with about five minutes to go. The Jacks sealed the game when Malik Lofton got a game-sealing interception at the 12-yard line of the Fighting Hawks.
The Fighting Hawks (5-6) have had all eight of their Missouri Valley Football Conference games decided by seven points or less. The Jacks held a 368 to 329 yardage advantage in total offense. The Fighting Hawks held a 33:01 to 26:39 edge in time of possession.
Graduate student quarterback Chris Oladokun led the Jacks by completing 19 of 25 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Jaxon Janke had eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, while senior running back Pierre Strong Jr. had 12 carries for 72 yards. Sophomore running back Isaiah Davis had nine carries for 64 yards. Sophomore linebacker Adam Bock had 12 tackles, while junior Isaiah Stalbird had eight tackles.
Sophomore quarterback Tommy Schuster completed 22 of 37 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore wide receiver Bo Belquist had five catches for 62 yards, while senior Brock Boltmann had five catches for 40 yards. Junior running back Otis Weah had 16 carries for 63 yards.
The season is over for the Fighting Hawks. The Jacks (8-3) will host the UC Davis Aggies (8-3) in the FCS Playoffs at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. The Jacks are 5-2 historically against the Aggies. The winner of Saturday’s game will face the Sacramento State Hornets in Sacramento on Dec. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.