In its final tune-up before conference play, No. 3-ranked South Dakota State will host Southern Utah in the 53rd annual Beef Bowl on Saturday.
The Jackrabbits’ (2-1) last two meetings with the Thunderbirds (1-2) came in 2014 and 2015, with SDSU winning both games – 26-6 in 2014 and 55-10 the following year.
This year’s game will be the third of four consecutive home games for the Jacks. Despite winning the first two by a combined score of 76-13, coach John Stiegelmeier and his staff aren’t dwelling on the success, but instead are focusing on ways to improve.
“We talk about it all the time,” Stiegelmeier said. “The measuring stick isn’t the score as much as how close did they get to playing the perfect game as an individual.”
The two areas where the Jacks have shown the most strength so far this season are the running game and defense.
SDSU’s backfield ran wild in last week’s win over Drake, compiling 369 yards and three touchdowns. After that performance, the Jacks earned the 10th-best rushing offense in the Football Championship Subdivision, averaging 243 yards per game.
The Jacks also find themselves ranked in the top 10 of multiple defensive categories. Allowing just 13.7 points per game in their first three contests, the SDSU sits eighth in the FCS in scoring defense. The Jackrabbits ranked fifth in total defense, allowing just 240 yards a game, but Stiegelmeier says he still wants to see his team tackle better. He also gave a tip of the cap to his staff for the defense’s early success.
“I think our coordinators have done a great job of getting the guys to believe, getting them to play hard,” Stiegelmeier said. “And then teaching them a level of mastery so they’re not going out there and playing slow. They’re playing fast.”
Southern Utah is just two years removed from a season in which it won the Big Sky Conference and earned a bye week in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Last year was a different story, as the Thunderbirds managed only one win in 2018.
They will come into the game a week after winning their first game of the season, a 45-38 overtime triumph against Stephen F. Austin. SUU’s wide receiver Lance Lawson, who Stiegelmeier called “a really special player,” earned Big Sky Player of the Week honors from College Sports Madness after catching two touchdowns and throwing for another.
Demario Warren is in his fourth year as head coach for SUU, compiling a 17-20 record overall with a 13-11 mark in Big Sky Conference play.
The Thunderbirds are led offensively by quarterback Chris Helbig, whose 375-yard effort, including three total touchdowns, helped the team to a win last week. On the season, he’s completed 62.5% of his passes for 639 yards. Stiegelmeier said he wants his secondary to “read their keys and play with confidence” against what might be the best passing attack the Jacks have seen this year.
The SUU ground game is powered by an offensive line captained by STATS Preseason All-American center Zach Larsen, while Lawson is their leading receiver with 28 catches for 251 yards and two scores.
The Thunderbirds run out a young group on defense, where they have had to replace four of their five leading tacklers from last year. They’re allowing 432.3 yards and 42.6 points a game in their first three outings.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. Television coverage can be found on Midco Sports Network and radio coverage will be provided by the Jackrabbits Sports Network. Additional live coverage will be available on Twitter through @CollegianSports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.