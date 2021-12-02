The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face the Sacramento State Hornets in the FCS Playoffs Second Round at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
The Jacks (9-3) score 38.8 points per game while giving up 18.8 points per game. They defeated the UC Davis Aggies 56-24 in the FCS Playoffs First Round at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings last Saturday. The Jacks have won two straight games since losing a heartbreaker to the South Dakota Coyotes in their most recent road game.
The Hornets (9-2) score 31.4 points per game while giving up 18.6 points per game. They received a bye in the First Round last week. Their most recent game was a 27-7 victory over the UC Davis Aggies on Nov. 20. The Hornets have won eight straight games.
This is the first ever meeting between the two schools in football. The Jacks are 3-3 against the Big Sky Conference in the FCS Playoffs, including last week’s win against the UC Davis Aggies. Hornets coach Troy Taylor was named the Big Sky Coach of the Year this season. The Hornets are the no. 4 seed in the FCS Playoffs. They had 16 players named to the all-Big Sky Conference team, while the Jacks had 15 players named to the all-Missouri Valley Football Conference team.
