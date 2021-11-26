Quinton Hicks #48 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits looks to deflect the pass of Tommy Schuster #2 of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Brookings, South Dakota.
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will host the UC Davis Aggies in the FCS playoffs at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
The Jacks come into Saturday after defeating the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 24-21 in Brookings last week. The Jacks average over 37 points per game while giving up over 18 points per game.
The Aggies lost 27-7 to the Sacramento State Hornets in a rivalry game last week. They also lost 38-20 to the Eastern Washington Eagles the week prior. The Aggies average 28.7 points per game while giving up 19.7 points per game.
The Jacks are 5-2 against the Aggies. They’ve won the last four games in this matchup, including a 12-8 victory at Coughlin-Alumni Stadium in Brookings in 2012. The first ever matchup between the two teams saw the Jacks defeat the Aggies 17-7 on Sept. 13, 1997 in Davis. That game is notable for being the first game in the head coaching tenure of current South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier. Each of the last four games between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less.
