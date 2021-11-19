Pierre Strong Jr. #20 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits pushes off from defender Brock Mogensen #49 of the South Dakota Coyotes during their game at the Dakota Dome on November 13, 2021 in Vermillion, South Dakota.
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team will host the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted Midco Sports and ESPN+.
The Jacks (7-3) are ranked no. 12 in the media poll, and no. 13 in the coaches poll. They are coming into Saturday’s game after a 23-20 loss to the rival South Dakota Coyotes on a 57-yard hail mary pass at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The Jacks average 38.6 points per game while giving up 18 points per game.
The Fighting Hawks are receiving votes in the media poll. They defeated the Illinois State Redbirds in the Alerus Center in Grand Forks last week. The Fighting Hawks average 24.8 points per game while giving up 19.9 points per game.
Saturday’s game is the 87th meeting between the Jacks and Fighting Hawks. The Fighting Hawks hold a 47-34-5 record in this matchup. They defeated the Jacks 28-17 in a game during the spring season in Grand Forks.
The Selection Show for the FCS Playoffs will be held at 11:30 a.m. CT on Sunday on ESPNU. With their record, the Jacks are still alive in the playoff hunt, while the Fighting Hawks are on the outside looking in.
