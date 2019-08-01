The Jaegair/Colson Farms/Fanger Ranch/Korkow Rodeos softball team was crowned the Second Half Upper Division Champions of the Pierre/Fort Pierre Women’s Softball League after defeating the Black Hills Federal Credit Union softball team for the championship on Wednesday at the Oahe Softball Complex. The Jaegair softball team was also the First Half Upper Division Champions.
The Grey Goose softball team was crowned the Second Half Lower Division Champions after defeating Where My Pitches At for the championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.