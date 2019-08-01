Jaegair/Colson Farms/Fanger Ranch/Korkow Rodeos softball team

The Jaegair/Colson Farms/Fanger Ranch/Korkow Rodeos softball team was crowned the Second Half Upper Division Champions of the Pierre/Fort Pierre Women's Softball League after defeating Black Hills Federal Credit Union for the championship on Wednesday night. Pictured are: (back row, l to r) Valene Pretends Eagle, Dusti Littau, Elizabeth Bye, Tynell Millner, Alexa Neu, Ashley Elk Nation, Britt Brewer, Christy Weber. (front row, l to r) Shantel Kocer, Geneva Wilcox, Lyndsey Hackett, Tara Stout, Jordyn Brown, Carly Oakland.

 

 

 Courtesy Lyndsey Hackett

The Jaegair/Colson Farms/Fanger Ranch/Korkow Rodeos softball team was crowned the Second Half Upper Division Champions of the Pierre/Fort Pierre Women’s Softball League after defeating the Black Hills Federal Credit Union softball team for the championship on Wednesday at the Oahe Softball Complex. The Jaegair softball team was also the First Half Upper Division Champions.

The Grey Goose softball team was crowned the Second Half Lower Division Champions after defeating Where My Pitches At for the championship.

