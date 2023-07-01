Just over 6,000 miles away and across the Pacific Ocean lies Hiroshima, the capital of the Hiroshima Prefecture in Japan that’s home to more than a million people. It’s also home to Yuki Gushi of the Oahe Zap.

Gushi, who has played in the infield and outfield for the Zap so far this season, is a rising junior at Hiroshima Shudo University. There, he studies regions in Japan.

batting

Yuki Gushi has drawn two walks in 19 at-bats for the Zap so far this season.
high-five

Oahe's Yuki Gushi high-fives his teammates.
3B/OF

Yuki Gushi has played at third base and in the outfield for the Zap so far this season.

