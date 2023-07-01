Just over 6,000 miles away and across the Pacific Ocean lies Hiroshima, the capital of the Hiroshima Prefecture in Japan that’s home to more than a million people. It’s also home to Yuki Gushi of the Oahe Zap.
Gushi, who has played in the infield and outfield for the Zap so far this season, is a rising junior at Hiroshima Shudo University. There, he studies regions in Japan.
“I like Hiroshima,” Gushi told the Capital Journal using Google Translate. “That’s why I want to make the city a better place.”
Yuki’s mother, Kazue, is a nutritionist, and his dad, Yukitomo, is a nurse. He also has a brother, Taiki, who is 23 and two years older than Yuki.
Yuki said he and his brother are “very close.” In fact, they grew up playing baseball together and were teammates at Takeda High School in Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima. Taiki played first base for the Zebras, and Yuki said he’s always played either third base or in the outfield.
Their dad, who played baseball in an independent league in Japan, taught them how to play the sport. Yuki said his favorite part about baseball is batting and being a part of a team.
“I like to work together to achieve one victory,” Yuki added.
So how did Yuki find his way to Pierre, the second smallest state capital in the United States?
Well, Oahe head coach Jamy Habeger connected with Yumezo Densaki, the chief operations officer with the Asian Breeze of the Arizona Scouting League. Densaki chose the Zap for Gushi.
“I wanted to go to a league with a lot of games. He chose it,” Gushi said.
Yuki added that Densaki “plays the role of connecting people that want to play overseas with overseas teams.”
And for Yuki, he’s always been fond of the idea of playing baseball in the United States.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve been interested in American baseball,” he said.
Yuki has appeared in 12 of Oahe’s 30 games so far this summer. Overall, he’s enjoyed playing for the Zap.
“All of (my) teammates and coaches are very friendly,” he said.
Yuki can understand some English spoken by his teammates and coaches, but he primarily uses Google Translate on his phone to communicate with them. As he gets more accustomed to this language barrier, Yuki is showing more of his infectious personality.
“He’s becoming a character,” Habeger said. “You know, he was really quiet. Coming in, not knowing anything about America and not knowing any English. Communication-wise, it’s through a phone, so that’s tough. He’s really having fun in the dugout now, it looks like.”
Whether he’s playing or not, Yuki constantly encourages his teammates from the dugout. Zap pitcher Collin Quandee calls Gushi's encouragement “electric.”
“He’ll just be cheering on the pitcher. He’ll be yelling at them and cheering them on,” Quandee said. “He’ll be cheering on the batters all the time. It just brings life to the team.”
Yuki and Quandee are roommates. And because Yuki doesn’t have a car here in the U.S., Quandee frequently gives him rides.
“I think that’s helped us get along better, learn each other better,” Quandee said. “When I first got there, it was a little difficult. But after a little while, we started (to) connect better and have conversations.”
And just two months into the season, the two have already formed a strong friendship.
“It’s like he’s already one of my best friends,” Quandee said. “We kind of just bonded right away — It kind of just worked out perfectly.”
When asked what impresses him most about Yuki as a baseball player, Habeger said his ability to adapt and his attentiveness during games.
“He really wants to be in the game, so he’s really paying attention to every aspect of the game,” Habeger added. “And when he plays, he tries his best.”
Yuki has played third base and in the outfield for Oahe so far this season, but Habeger said he will only put him in the outfield going forward since Yuki prefers that position. Yuki said his parents watch most of the Zap games from Japan.
In 19 at-bats for Oahe, Yuki has yet to record a hit.
“I feel that the strike zone is wider than in Japan,” he said.
But his head coach has seen him take strides at the dish, giving Habeger confidence that Yuki’s first knock will be sooner rather than later.
“I’ve seen him get more comfortable with the bat,” Habeger said. “At batting practice, he can hit every ball. He’s hit a couple of balls over the fence.”
“He’s just got to get used to the strike zone (and) the pitching over here,” Habeger added. “If he swings the bat, he’ll make contact. I think he’s got to get a little bit more comfortable swinging the bat.”
The Zap (6-24) have begun playing their second-half of the season, with the Fremont Moo (17-10) winning the first-half and securing a spot in the Independence League Baseball Championship Series.
Yuki shared his personal goal that he wants to accomplish before the end of the summer.
“(In) any way, I want to get my first hit as soon as possible,” he said.
To get his first knock of the season, Yuki plans to focus on fastballs, which are his favorite pitch to hit.
And if he gets that first hit in America?
“I’ll be very happy and smile,” Yuki said.
