The Jackrabbit Athletic Scholarship Auction at South Dakota State University on Saturday raised a record $1,737,600.
The total was bolstered by a two-to-one match from any anonymous donor, including a record $1.15 million for athletic scholarships, $372,000 for Feeding South Dakota and $207,000 for high-need scholarships at SDSU.
More than 350 items were included in the regular silent auction, while a premium silent auction consisted of 21 items.
Things that were bid included trips, Jackrabbit-themed artwork, special ticket packages and fan experiences. The premium auction was hosted by SDSU athletic director Justin Sell and associate athletic director Tyler Merriam on YouTube LIve. The auction began with interactions between auction-goers, Jackrabbit coaches and other special guests through Zoom video conference rooms.
The event has been held previously in Frost Arena.
That wasn’t the case this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, auction organizers purchased more than $14,000 in gift cards from local restaurants.
The gift cards and bottles of wine from auction sponsor J. Lohr Wine and Vineyards were delivered throughout the week leading up to the event to those who purchased tickets in advance.
