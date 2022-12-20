Jason Maciejczak

Pierre senior lineman Jason Maciejczak committed to Nebraska football on Monday.

 Todd Thompson

Pierre senior lineman Jason Maciejczak revealed his decision to play football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers next fall on Monday afternoon.

Maciejczak, who had been originally committed to the University of North Dakota since July 27, announced the move on his Twitter account.

