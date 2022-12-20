Pierre senior lineman Jason Maciejczak revealed his decision to play football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers next fall on Monday afternoon.
Maciejczak, who had been originally committed to the University of North Dakota since July 27, announced the move on his Twitter account.
University of North Dakota, thank you! Can’t thank you guys enough for the relationships we’ve built and people we’ve met!With that being said I am extremely blessed for the opportunity play in the Big 10 and very excited to announce I am committing to the University of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/kVt4Tf4Diu
He will become the second Governor to play in the Big Ten next year, along with senior quarterback and Ohio State University commit Lincoln Kienholz.
Maciejczak transferred from Douglas High School to the capital city before his senior season, and he made an immediate impact for Pierre on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Maciejczak was part of a stout offensive line that helped the Governors break multiple program and state records offensively. And defensively, he disrupted opposing backfields all season long, finishing with 34 tackles (nine solo, 25 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
His efforts earned him All-State and All-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors.
247 Sports ranks Maciejczak as the No. 3 player in South Dakota and rates him as a three-star defensive lineman.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
