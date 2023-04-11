AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm kept hearing how he was destined to win this Masters because so many Spanish stars were aligned in his favor.

Sunday was the birthdate of Seve Ballesteros, his idol and inspiration for playing. This year was the 40-year anniversary of the second Masters title Ballesteros won. If that wasn't enough, caddie Adam Hayes was assigned white coveralls with No. 49 — April 9.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Load comments