Blake Jones Mike VanDeWiele Sophia New

Pierre T.F. Riggs seniors Blake Jones, Mike VanDeWiele and Sophia New were named this week's Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. 

 Courtesy Mackenzie McKeithan-Jensen

Pierre T.F. Riggs seniors Blake Jones, Sophia New and Michael VanDeWiele were chosen as this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performers of the Week. They were nominated by Mackenzie McKeithan-Jensen. Here is their nominations: 

Sophia and Blake both auditioned and made it into South Dakota High School All-State Band. The event was held in person at the Mitchell Fine Arts Center in Mitchell. All-State Band is composed of the top players in the state of South Dakota. This year was split into four groups, with Blake and Sophia gaining entry into the Armstrong group where they played bass clarinet and clarinet, respectively. Mike auditioned for and made it into the South Dakota High School All-State Jazz Band as the Big Band 1 guitarist. Only three guitarists in total are selected. This year had 47 students selected overall. All three students put in hours of preparation for auditions, and it showed.

Tags

Load comments