Pierre T.F. Riggs junior Canyon Jones and freshman Reese Terwilliger were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of March 22-27. Here are their nominations:

Jones has been consistent in his performances at pole vault after not competing for two years. He placed first in the pole vault at the AA invite with a vault of 11-00.25. In practice, Jones has embraced a leadership role and has been willing to assist with an extremely young team.

Terwilliger was impressive in her first varsity track meet. She threw the shot put 34’, and earned second place at the NSU Invite as a freshman. It was her first time throwing a shot put competitively in nearly two years. Terwilliger’s quiet demeanor but strong work ethic is leading to a lot of success early in her high school career. What Terwilliger has accomplished this year in volleyball, basketball and track is impressive, and the sky’s the limit for her. The best is yet to come.

