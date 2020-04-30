University of South Dakota volleyball freshman Elizabeth Juhnke and male track and field freshman Brithton Senior were named the South Dakota Rookies of the Year in a digital version of the USD awards ceremony known as The Charlies.
Juhnke, an outside hitter from Lakeville, Minn., is the second volleyball player to be named Rookie of the Year. The first volleyball player to win the award was setter Brittany Jessen in 2015. Juhnke won the Summit League Freshman of the Year award. She was a first-team all-conference and all-region performer. The Coyotes finished the season with a 31-3 record, a Summit League title, and a national runner-up finish in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. Juhnke led the Summit League with the second most kills in program history with 520. She was second on the team with 356 digs, and fourth on the team in blocks with 87.
Senior is a hurdler from Jamaica. Seven track and field athletes have won the USD Male Rookie of the Year since 2009, with the most recent being Jack Durst. Senior won the Summit League Indoor Track Athlete of Year. He was one of five Coyote qualifiers for the NCAA Indoor Championship Meet. Senior raced to a 60-meter hurdle victory in 7.74 seconds at the Summit League Championships. His time in that event qualified him for the NCAA field, where he was the only freshman to qualify for the event. Senior won the 60-meter hurdles at four of the six USD indoor meets this past season.
