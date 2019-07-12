Pierre’s Hillsview Golf Course will be hosting the best junior golfers in the state this month with three high profile junior events conducted by the South Dakota Golf Association (SDGA).
- Monday, July 15, SDGA Sanford Golf Series - The purpose of the SDGA - Sanford Golf Series is to provide quality and affordable competitive opportunities for junior golfers from South Dakota and our region who want to play college golf. The Series consists of five one-day events where the best junior players in the state to play in limited field events on some of the best courses in the state. The final regular season event is at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Monday, July 15. Players will be battling to get in to the Series Championship at Sutton Bay GC on Tuesday, July 30.
- Sunday, July 21 – SDGA Adult/Junior Championship - Juniors age 5-18 team up with a relative to play in the SDGA Adult/Junior Championship. This fun event is the day before the Junior Championship and the teams play an alternate shot format. There are winners in four age groups, 11 & Under, 12-13, 14-15, and 16-18. The State Champion is the winner of the 16-18 age group.
- Monday-Tuesday, July 22-23 – SDGA Junior Championship - The best boy and girl junior golfers in the state compete in four age groups over two days. On Monday, the 11 & Under age group plays 9 holes, and the 12-13 age group plays 18 holes for their championships. The 14-15 and 16-18 age groups play 36 holes, 18 on Monday and concluding with 18 on Tuesday. The State Champion Boy and Girl are the winners of the 16-18 age group.
These events bring to a conclusion a busy summer of junior golf, where the SDGA conducts 23 events on the SDGA Junior Tour, six events on the SDGA – Sanford Golf Series, the Adult/Junior Championship, and the Junior Championship.
We could not do this without the support of our sponsors, The Sanford International and Sanford Golf, our host courses across the state who give us access to their facilities, and the parents who invest so much time and energy giving their children these opportunities to play a great game and make friends from across the state.
About SDGA - SDGA has 85 member courses, and 11,000 individual members work to promote the game of golf in South Dakota. The SDGA conducts 13 state championship, the SDGA Junior Golf Tour, and USGA qualifiers. Through the SDGA Junior Golf Foundation, the SDGA impacts over 30,000 youth each year through The First Tee of South Dakota.
