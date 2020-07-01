The Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team hosted the Rapid City Post 22 Bullets in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Post 8 won 12-2 and 5-4 in each respective game.
The first game saw Post 8 jump out a 5-0 lead in the third inning. The Bullets were able to get on the board in the fifth and sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough. Post 8 scored in all but the fourth inning. They won 12-2 via the ten-run rule.
Lincoln Kienholz won the game for Post 8. He allowed two runs on five hits in six innings while striking out seven.
Eli Kelly took the loss for the Bullets. He allowed seven runs on eight hits in four and two-thirds innings while striking out two and walking five.
The second game was a little more dramatic. Post 8 found themselves down 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one out, Jack Merkwan connected on a triple to drive in Lincoln Kienholz and Brady Getz for a walk-off 5-4 win.
Isaac Polak got the victory on the mound for Post 8. He allowed zero runs on one hit in one inning of work.
Charlie Peterson took the loss for the Bullets. He allowed two runs on three hits in two innings.
The Post 8 Junior Legion (11-9) have won five straight games. They will next see action against the Watertown Post 17 Junior Legion in a doubleheader at Kelley Field in Pierre on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.