Freshman forward Ayvrie Kaiser and sophomore wrestler Blake Judson were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-Feb. 1. Here is their nominations:
Kaiser has quickly developed into a hard-working, selfless teammate. When complimented on an excellent look/pass to a teammate late in the fourth quarter, she responded with “it takes two of us”. Her contagious, positive energy is going to make such an impact on her team for years to come. Keep an eye on this one as she continues to grow.
After a tough Huron dual, Judson bounced back well to earn second place at the Les Tlustos Invitational in Brookings over the weekend. Judson earned two pins and an 8-2 decision over a tough opponent from Minnesota before falling in the finals to the top ranked wrestler from Brandon Valley. Judson has been one of the top wrestlers in the state at 106 pounds, and one of the hardest workers on the team.
