The Class AA All-State Volleyball Team was released on Wednesday morning. The team is voted on by the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association.

Pierre T.F. Riggs junior Ayvrie Kaiser was named to the Second Team. Kaiser led the Govs in kills in the regular season. She had a team high 38 kills in the Class AA State Tournament. Kaiser was the lone Gov named to any All-State team.

The Class AA State Champion O’Gorman Knights had two athletes named to the Class AA All-State team in juniors Bergen Reilly and Brogan Beck. Runner-up Sioux Falls Washington had three athletes named to the All-State team. Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Lincoln had two athletes named to the All-State team. Mitchell, Huron, Harrisburg and Brandon Valley each had one athlete named to the All-State team.

