Pierre's Lily Sanchez goes for a kill amongst the defense of Brookings' Gracie Adamson and Gracie Sheridan in a match at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Oct. 26. Sanchez was named to the All-ESD Volleyball Team on Friday.
The 2021 All-Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball team was announced on Friday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors got two athletes named to the team.
Junior Ayvrie Kaiser was the first Gov named on the list. She leads the Govs in kills this season with 277 kills.
“It’s really cool to be a part of that,” Kaiser said. “We’ve been working as a team all year. It’s really nice to have one of my teammates, Lily Sanchez, on that list with me.”
The aforementioned Sanchez has 106 kills, and the highest kill percentage on the team at 31 percent. She also has a team high 83 blocks.
“It’s an honor to be named All-ESD,” Sanchez said. “I credit my whole team. They give me good passes so I can set up my hitters, who are also really good. I credit my coaches as well. It’s all really cool.”
Govs volleyball coach Tiffany Stoeser told the Capital Journal that having Kaiser and Sanchez honored on the All-ESD team means a lot.
“They’re such hard workers,” Stoeser said. “They’re such great kids that it doesn’t surprise me that they were recognized by the other coaches in South Dakota. They stand out in every game we play. They’re both playing primary positions because they’re leaders on the floor. It’s an example of what’s to come for Governor volleyball. They’re a great representation for us.”
The Govs finished in second place in the ESD standings with a 6-2 conference record. The Brandon Valley Lynx took home the ESD title after finishing with a record of 7-1. Brandon Valley had four players nominated in total between the All-Conference and Honorable Mention team. Huron had three players honored, while the Govs, Harrisburg, Yankton and Mitchell all had two players nominated. Aberdeen Central rounded out the nominations with one player honored. Neither Watertown or Brookings had any players honored on the All-ESD team.
