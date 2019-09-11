Pierre T.F. Riggs senior golfer Carter Karst and junior middle hitter Raegan Wiebe were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Karst placed fifth last week at the Black Hills Invitational, finishing with a score of 77. He has been the most consistent golfer for the varsity this year, as well as one of the major reasons the Govs have increased their Team Place Standings at each meet this year. The Govs have increased in their placing by an average of four places higher than last year. Karst has improved greatly on his putting statistics from last season. He is almost averaging under 30 putts per round, which is a very good number. Most importantly has been Karst’s growth in his leadership from last season. He is an awesome student off the course, leads with great work ethic and a positive attitude on the course, and is a young man with great character both on and off the course. Coach Hunter is very proud of his improvement as a golfer, and even more so as a young man.
Wiebe had a very good weekend of volleyball in Sturgis and Spearfish. She led the hitters with 18 kills in two matches. She finished the weekend with a kill percentage of .350. Weibe was 20-for-21 in serving with five aces. Wiebe was given a game plan to be active in the middle, and she executed that game plan.
