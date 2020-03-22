Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Jebben Keyes and Highmore-Harrold alum McKenzee Zilverberg were each named to the Northern Sun Interscholastic Conference All-Academic Team on Thursday, March 19.

Keyes, a junior wrestler at Augustana, earned the honor for the second time in his career. Keyes went 7-11 in 2019-20. He went 2-5 in duals at 149 pounds. Keyes had six pinfall victories, 10 takedowns, five reversals, 12 escapes, one two-point nearfalls, and two four-point nearfalls. Keyes is a history and secondary education major. He hopes to get his masters in sports administration and leadership.

Zilberberg, a senior women’s basketball player at Augustana, earned the honor for the third time in her career. She had a season-high 17 points versus Concordia-St. Paul on Feb. 15. The Vikings went 17-11 this season, losing to St. Cloud State in the NSIC Championships. Zilverberg is a biology major. Zilverberg was also named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

Augustana had a league-high 70 athletes named to the All-Academic team. Forty of those athletes were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence. The NSIC had a league-high with 692 total honors this spring. Augustana has a total of 156 athletes named to the NSIC All-Academic team when combined with the fall numbers, which is also a league-high amount.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while the NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at his/her institution, and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.

Tags

Load comments