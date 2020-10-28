The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team hosted the Brookings Bobcats at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night in a battle of Eastern South Dakota Conference teams. The Bobcats won 3-1. Set scores were 19-25, 22-25, 25-18 and 26-28.
The Govs were led by sophomore Ayvrie Kaiser, who had 18 kills. Senior outside hitter Raegan Wiebe had 15 kills and three aces. Freshman Reese Terwilliger had three scoring blocks. Senior setter Miah Kienholz earned career assist no. 1,000. Kienholz credited her teammates with helping her achieve such a milestone.
“It always helps to have good passes,” Kienholz said. “Our passing was on, more on that it has been in awhile. It helps to have great passes, and it helps to have great hitters that can put the ball away. Since I started my freshman year, that was my goal to work towards. It’s awesome that I hit that goal. It’s so fulfilling for my volleyball career.”
The Bobcats were led by junior outside hitter Kat Charging, who had 18 kills and two aces. Sophomore middle backer/outside hitter Landree Wilson had 14 kills.
The Bobcats improve to 10-12, while the Govs fall to 5-9. They will next see action on the road against a familiar foe on Thursday when they take on the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (14-7) in Aberdeen. The no. 6 ranked Golden Eagles defeated the no. 11 ranked Govs 3-1 in Pierre on Sept. 12. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
