Lincoln Kienholz
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz broke the state record for career passing yards while playing Huron on Friday. He threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the Govs' 59-7 win over the Tigers.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

Senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz made history during Pierre’s 59-7 win over Huron on Friday.

He broke the state record for career passing yards after throwing his fifth completion to senior wide receiver Brecken Krueger. The eight-yard screen pass moved Kienholz three yards over former Brandon Valley quarterback Austin Sumner’s previous record of 7,629 career passing yards.

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz throws the ball to one of his teammates during Tuesday's practice at T.F. Riggs High School.
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz catches the shotgun snap during Tuesday's practice at T.F. Riggs High School.
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz attempts to catch a pass over one of his teammates during Tuesday's practice at T.F. Riggs High School.
Lincoln Kienholz has played quarterback for Pierre since his freshman year and became the starter as a sophomore.
Lincoln Kienholz's 7,810 career passing yards are a new state record.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

