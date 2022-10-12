Senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz made history during Pierre’s 59-7 win over Huron on Friday.
He broke the state record for career passing yards after throwing his fifth completion to senior wide receiver Brecken Krueger. The eight-yard screen pass moved Kienholz three yards over former Brandon Valley quarterback Austin Sumner’s previous record of 7,629 career passing yards.
The Govs gunslinger finished the game with 223 yards through the air, which gave him 7,810 career passing yards with two more regular season games and possibly another deep playoff run.
“It means a lot,” Kienholz said during Tuesday's practice. “It just shows that what I've done the past four years has paid off. I mean, just putting myself on the board like that, it means a lot.”
During that practice, head coach Steve Steele couldn’t be happier for his senior quarterback.
“I think it's a cool thing for our program, in general,” Steele said. “Obviously, it shows that we're having some success if you're able to have anyone that's doing something to that level. Lincoln's, obviously, he's a great quarterback, and his name is gonna go down in the books. But there's a lot of receivers that have caught passes to make that true. There's a lot of linemen that have blocked for him to make that true. So, it's one of those things where it is truly a program award, and it's a really neat award because — or record — just in the sense of how many people have really had a part to play in that.”
Steele said the team’s stat keepers let the head coach know when Kienholz stood alone in career passing yards. Even though everyone for Pierre, including Kienholz, knew when he broke the record, the feat wasn’t recognized until after that Govs touchdown drive.
“So, at the end of that drive, when we came off, we just let him know. And it was just again, ‘Hey, congratulations, man,’” Steele said. “And it's not a shock. Again, he knew it was gonna happen, but, ‘Congratulations that you're the state passing record (holder). Let's go get a win.’ And he said, ‘Hey, thanks, appreciate it.’ And that was about the extent of it. It wasn't a super climactic moment or anything like that. But it's one of those things you still know it means a lot to him. It means a lot to a lot of people in this community.”
Kienholz, who was still focused on leading the Govs to a win over the Tigers, shared what that moment on the sideline was like for him.
“To be honest, I wasn't very thrilled just because we were playing Huron. We were only up 7-0 at that — or 14-0 — at that point,” Kienholz said. “But I was walking off the field and Steele goes, ‘Hey, congrats kid. You got the record.’ I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And then I got to the sideline, I had a lot of teammates come up to me and say congrats and stuff like that. So it was still special.”
Kienholz credited much of this accomplishment to his coaches.
“They do a lot,” he said. “They put in time in the mornings before school early, (at night and) during the weekends, too. So they contribute to a lot of my success just with them showing me what the teams are going to show (defensively) and stuff like that, and that helps a lot.”
And despite it being an individual award, Kienholz cares more about the team’s overall success rather than his own.
“I just want people to know that I'm a team-first player, even though I do have the record,” he said. “But I think a lot of my teammates, they've contributed to this — to my (passing yard totals). So I think that they all need shoutouts from my sophomore season to my senior season. They’ve all been part of it."
Steele said that’s one of the many reasons Kienholz is a special player.
“He just wants to win. It's plain and simple,” Steele said. “That's the biggest thing I think about Lincoln that a lot of people don't know. He doesn't care if we run the ball every single play if we win the game, and I mean that sincerely. It's an easy thing to say, but games that we haven't thrown the ball for a lot of yards and won, he's still happy. That's the number one thing about him and about a lot of our guys.”
Kienholz said this team-first mentality is a big reason why the Govs have won five consecutive state titles.
“It kind of shows with our culture of what we've done the past five years. We’ve won five in a row,” he said. “So I think it kind of shows that everyone a part of this program is team-first as players. So I think, especially this year, we're looking for the sixth. We've kind of had the weight on our shoulders to not lose the streak. So it's all team-first at this point.”
Surprisingly, playing quarterback wasn’t Kienholz’s only choice when he began his football career.
“To start, I didn't like (playing quarterback). I liked (playing) receiver a lot more,” he said. “But I think when it came down to it, we needed a quarterback. So I kind of stepped into the role and I kind of found some love in it, just with our success with quarterbacks and all that. So I kind of fell into that role.”
Kienholz became Pierre’s full-time quarterback his freshman year, but he still misses playing out wide. During Tuesday’s practice, he ran a route and tried to make a leaping catch over one of his teammates that showed his wide receiver background.
“I'm always down to go play receiver,” Kienholz said.
Having these receiver roots help the senior at his full-time position behind center.
“I think just being a quarterback, you know what route should be run by receivers, and I think just knowing that kind of boosts your level of knowledge, just like with the play and then helps you with the read,” Kienholz said.
While attending one of the middle school home games, Steele shared when he knew Kienholz was the program’s next star quarterback.
“He was really good at every position that he played (during middle school). But when he drops back and throws the ball — even as an eighth-grader — you can see it coming out of his arm. You can still see the zip and the spiral and all those different things. And it just was natural,” Steele said.
Kienholz said his natural throwing ability comes from his baseball background. The Post 8 pitcher and infielder was recently named to the Class A Baseball All-State Team.
On the gridiron, Kienholz’s first season as the varsity starting quarterback was his sophomore year in 2020. Steele said the moment everything clicked for Kienholz was in Pierre’s 48-20 win over Mitchell, where he threw three touchdown passes.
Now, 7,810 yards and 88 passing touchdowns later, Kienholz is verbally committed to play quarterback for the University of Washington following his final season at Pierre.
So how did the former wide receiver become a future Division-I quarterback?
“I think my confidence and my reads. I think my decision making, especially for my sophomore, my junior season — I think I kind of matured in that category,” Kienholz said. “Also just being more confident when I run the ball, too. I think my freshman-sophomore year, I was just one of those kids that (didn’t like) to get hit and then go down, so I didn't get hurt. But now, even though I am committed to go play quarterback at Washington, when I run the ball, I (still) go hard.”
Steele also mentioned that Kienholz has grown a lot mentally at the position.
Over the years, Kienholz has looked up to many high-profile quarterbacks, which has contributed to some of his development at the position as well.
When he first began playing high school football, Kienholz said he watched former North Dakota State and current Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. Then Kienholz began studying the playstyles of Alabama quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young and Florida’s Anthony Richardson.
“I just watched a lot of their footwork and just kind of like their drops, stuff like that and just their arm talent,” Kienholz said. “So it kind of plays into what I've been trying to do and just what I've been working on.”
Now that he holds the state record, Kienholz has his eyes set on Pierre’s next opponent — Tea Area. The undefeated Govs (7-0) host the unbeaten Titans (7-0) on Friday at Hollister Field at 7 p.m.
Steele’s team is ready for the heavyweight showdown.
“...Tea’s a really good football team. That should be a really fun game,” Steele said. “I think everybody was ready for this one, and it'll be a big one. It's got to be the biggest game of the year right now. And then next week, Douglas has to be the biggest game of the year. Everyone's ready for a really, really exciting game this weekend.”
