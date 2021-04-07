Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz was named to the Class AA All-State Boys Basketball Second Team on Wednesday. The All-State Boys Basketball Teams are voted on by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Kienholz averaged 18.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his sophomore season. He also made 43 three point shots, and 73 percent of his free throws. Kienholz is the first Governors boys basketball player to be named to the All-State team since Peyton Zabel in 2018.
The Class AA All-State First Team was headlined by Yankton senior forward Matthew Mors, who will continue his basketball career at the University of Wisconsin. Other Class AA First Team selections include Mitchell junior center Caden Hinker, Rapid City Central senior guard Micah Swallow, Brandon Valley senior guard Jackson Hilton, Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior guard Tyler Feldkamp and Sioux Falls Washington senior guard Eli WIlliams.
No other players from the Capitol City area were named to the Class A or Class B All-State teams.
