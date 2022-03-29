The Class AA All-State Boys Basketball Team was announced on Tuesday. The team was selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Locally speaking, Pierre T.F. Riggs junior guard Lincoln Kienholz was named to the First Team. Kienholz averaged 19.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. The nomination is his second All-State basketball selection.
Mitchell senior forward Caden Hinker was named the Class AA Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Hinker averaged 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The nomination is his third All-State selection, and his first Player of the Year honor.
Other First Team honorees include Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior center Marcus Phillips, Sioux Falls Washington senior guard Mikele Kambalo, Watertown senior guard Drew Norberg and O’Gorman senior center David Alpers III. Phillips averaged 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, while Kambalo averaged 18.4 points per game. Norberg averaged 21.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Alpers averaged 12.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Kambalo is a two-time nominee.
Second Team selections are Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior guard Micah Johnson, Harrisburg junior guard Ethan Determan, O’Gorman junior guard Matt Eng, Sioux Falls Jefferson junior forward Kaden Year, Sioux Falls Jefferson junior guard Taylen Ashley and Aberdeen Central senior guard Sam Rohlfs. Johnson averaged 14.5 points per game, while Determan averaged 20 points per game. Eng averaged 16.8 points per game, while Year averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game. Ashley averaged 14 points, five assists and four rebounds per game, while Rohlfs averaged 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
