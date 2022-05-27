Pierre T.F. Riggs junior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has narrowed his college choices down to four schools. Thos schools are Wyoming, Wisconsin, Washington and North Dakota State.
All four schools have produced first round NFL talent at quarterback in the past decade. North Dakota State had Carson Wentz and Trey Lance, while Wisconsin had Russell Wilson. Wyoming had Josh Allen, while Washington had Jake Locker. Kienholz narrowed his list to these four schools after getting additional offers from Kansas State, Minnesota, Illinois, Washington State, Pittsburgh, Colorado State, Arkansas State and South Dakota State.
Kienholz told the Capital Journal that narrowing the schools down to four was a process.
“I looked at the schools that offered the best academically as well as their football programs,” Kienholz said. “I looked into the connections these schools have with their coaches.”
In his career at Riggs, Kienholz has 5,678 career passing yards and 58 passing touchdowns. Last season saw Kienholz throw for 3,359 yards, 37 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also ran for 1,165 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, bringing his season total to 4,524 total yards of offense and 49 total touchdowns. Govs coach Steve Steele said that it’s a crazy process for all of the kids he coaches to be recruited, but Kienholz’s process is unique.
“It’s happening faster for Lincoln, because there’s more pressure with schools from the top level being involved,” Steele said. “As overwhelming as the process can be, I’m very proud of how he has handled it and interacted with all of the coaches who have recruited him. It’s not an easy thing to be constantly contacted by coaches from around the country, as fun as I’m sure it’s been for him, not without stress too. Narrowing his list down hopefully can help ease some of that burden for him and allow him to really focus on the next phase of his recruiting process.”
Kienholz plans on taking some tours of schools this summer, which will offer him some time off during baseball season. Kienholz said he feels good heading into his decision.
“It feels really good to get some of that stress off my chest,” Kienholz said. “I’m ready for whatever my future may hold.”
Steele said he’s offered Kienholz some advice as he makes his decision.
“The main advice I’ve given him is to try and block out what everyone thinks, gather as much information as he can find, and ultimately make the decision he thinks will help him achieve his goals in the future and set him up to be the best person he can be in life,” Steele said. “ The plus side is he knows he will get to go to a great academic school for free, so he can really focus on what he feels is the best environment for him to be successful in all he does.”
