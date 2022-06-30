T.F. Riggs star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz received full scholarship offers from 12 colleges to play football.
On Wednesday, Kienholz announced on Twitter that he'll attend the University of Washington, playing for the Huskies in fall 2023.
A rising senior, Kienholz threw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,165 yards and another 12 scores during his junior year. He started getting calls from colleges in January.
"It was a pretty tough decision," the 18-year-old said Thursday about committing to the Pac 12 school in Seattle, where he is considering studying dentistry.
Kienholz initially narrowed his decision to Washington, Wyoming, Wisconsin and North Dakota State. He then narrowed it down to Washington and NDSU.
"It came down to which school offered me a better opportunity," he said.
The son of Peter and Kacy Kienholz said he found the decision process very stressful.
"Especially having 12 different colleges wanting to call and text you every day," Kienholz said. "Making a decision will allow me to enjoy the rest of my summer."
Eleven offers came from Division I schools.
T.F. Riggs' head football coach has no doubt Kienholz will excel with the Huskies.
"He'll be just fine," Steve Steele said. "He's really a competitive kid. When he focuses on things, he does really well."
Steele found Kienholz has a shot at going pro but has a lot of work ahead of him.
"It's pretty outstanding to have the opportunity he has before him," he said. "It's a really neat thing for a player from Pierre to work hard enough to put themselves in this position. I'm very proud of him."
The Pierre Governors have won five straight state championships.
Kienholz also excels on the basketball court. In February, he became the seventh Governor's boys basketball player to score 1,000 points in his career. Kienholz earned that honor amidst a 72-65 win over the Watertown Arrows at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
