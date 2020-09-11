Senior volleyball player Miah Kienholz and senior running back/outside linebacker Maguire Raske were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week.
Kienholz had a great game against Mitchell last week. She had a serve percentage of 95 percent. Kienholz served 18 of 19 with two aces. She led the Govs with 23 assists. Kienholz did a great job distributing the ball to her hitters as well as found opportunities to be active at the net. Kienholz is showing great leadership and maturity on the court. She is able to recognize situations across the net to help her team find success.
Raske carried the load for the Governors football offense on Friday night against West Central. He accounted for almost 200 yards and all three Govs touchdowns. He also had three tackles, including a sack. His experience and leadership have paid off big to start the season. Raske already has 300 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through the first two games. He has also stepped into being a two-way starter in a big way this season by bookending the defense opposite Regan Bollweg. While this should be a big season for Raske, last Friday showed that he can be a crucial part on both sides of a victory.
