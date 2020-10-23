Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and senior defensive specialist Austyn Wiebe were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 12-17. Here are their nominations:
Kienholz had an exceptional game against Mitchell last week. He led the offense in completing 11 of 20 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns while also carrying the ball 11 times for 113 yards. He also intercepted a pass on defense. Kienholz’s growth has been fun to watch this season, and he clearly demonstrated it against Mitchell. He has the very difficult job of adjusting play calls at the line of scrimmage when necessary, as well as distributing the ball to the correct player each play, a task not easily done. Kienholz is a competitor and a servant leader on the team, never caring for his own statistics or anything beyond a Governor win. He seeks only to do whatever he can to help the team to victory. Kienholz’s coaches are very thankful to have him in their football family, and they couldn’t be more proud of him on and off the field this season.
Wiebe continues to be a dependable backrow player for the Governors volleyball team. She continuously shows up to practice with a good attitude and ready to work. On the court, her consistency and calmness helps the team compete. When she goes off the court, she continues to encourage players and give information. Wiebe is the most selfless player as she is always willing to do what is best for the team. She is a great leader to the younger players, and she always has a smile on her face and encouraging words. Players like Wiebe are hard to come by, as she may not lead in stats, but her presence is noticed and appreciated by her teammates and coaches.
