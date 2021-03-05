The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors had two athletes named to their respective All-Eastern South Dakota Conference teams on Friday morning. Sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz was named to the All-ESD boys basketball team, while senior forward Caytee Williams was named to the All-ESD girls basketball team.
On the boys side, Brandon Valley took home the ESD crown with a 7-2 record. Harrisburg, Mitchell and Yankton were tied for second place with 6-2 records. The Govs came in sixth place with a 3-5 record.
On the girls side, Aberdeen Central and Harrisburg finished tied for first in the ESD standings with 7-1 records. Mitchell came in third with a 6-2 record. The Govs tied for sixth place with Watertown. Both teams had ESD records of 3-5.
