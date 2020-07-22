RobKittay.jpg

Oahe head coach Rob Kittay leans over the glass to hear an explanation of a penalty during a Capitals game in 2015.

 File Photo

USA Hockey and South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association announced Pierre’s Rob Kittay was named as the State Coach-in-Chief in a news release on Wednesday.

As the Coach-in-Chief, Kittay will participate in the USA Hockey Coaches Education Program that all coaches must attend. Kittay played high school and junior hockey in Minnesota. He was in Pierre when the Oahe Hockey Association was formed. He coached the Oahe Capitals boys high school hockey team for 25 years until April 2019. During that time, he was the South Dakota High School Hockey Coach of the Year six times. The 2011 Capitals won the South Dakota State High School Hockey Tournament under Kittay. Kittay coached the Oahe PeeWee team this past season. He is certified by USA Hockey as a Level 5 Coach. He will also continue his duties as the South Dakota Boys Development Director.

