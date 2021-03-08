The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team played the O’Gorman Knights in a Class AA SoDak16 game in Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon. The Knights came away with a 71-41 victory.
The Knights held a 12-3 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 33-22 at halftime, and 56-28 after three quarters. The Knights put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Govs 15-13 in the fourth quarter.
The Knights outrebounded the Govs 28-18. The Govs had 18 turnovers, while the Knights had 14 turnovers. The Knights passed the ball well, and got 21 assists, while the Govs had just eight assists.
Sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs with 20 points. Sophomore forward Jackson Edman added 13 points.
Senior forward Kade Moffitt led the Knights with 16 points. Sophomore guard Matt Eng had 11 points, while senior guard Ben Renshaw had 10 points.
The Govs end the season with a 7-13 record. Seniors graduating from the team include Bennett Dean, Houston Lunde, Denton Beck and James Mikkonen. The Knights (15-6) are the no. 4 ranked team in the Class AA State Tournament that will start next Thursday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. They will play the no. 5 seed Harrisburg Tigers (16-5) at 2:30 p.m. MT in the first round.
