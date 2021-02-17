The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team played the Kadoka Area Kougars in Kadoka on Tuesday night. The Kougars won 69-28. No quarter scores or Kadoka stats were provided to the Capital Journal.
The Buffs made 26 percent of their total shots from the field, and just 45 percent of the free throws. They had a total of 19 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and 15 turnovers in Tuesday’s loss. All of the Buffs’ 11 free throws attempts were shot by Jordyn Sosa and Taylee Stroup.
Junior center Jordyn Sosa led the Buffs with 13 points. Freshman guard Mattie Duffy had seven points. Junior guard Taylee Stroup and freshman center Cadence Hand each four points.
The Kougars (4-13, no. 6 in Region 7B) will host the Bennett County Warriors (3-11, no. 3 in Region 7A) on Thursday in Kadoka. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m. MT. The Buffs (1-17, no. 4 in Region 6A) will travel to Mobridge to take on the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (12-6, no. 1 in Region 6A) on Thursday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT.
