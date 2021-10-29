The Lyman Raiders football team hosted the Timber Lake Panthers in a Class 9AA Quarterfinal game in Presho on Thursday night. The Panthers ended up with a 24-18 victory in a game where the Raiders just never gave up hope.
The Panthers got on the board in the first quarter on a Hank Kraft touchdown run. Kraft added two more touchdown runs in the second quarter, including a 12 yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the half. The Raiders gathered a bit of momentum when junior quarterback Teagan Gourneau found senior running back Colton Collins from seven yards out to make the score 18-6 at halftime.
The Raiders kept up that momentum when Collins found the endzone once again in the third quarter. They ended up tying the game when Teagan Gourneau found senior Isaac Thomas on a four yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left. With the potential of overtime looming, the Panthers struck gold when senior quarterback Kedrick Martin found Kraft on a 43 yard touchdown pass with five seconds left to give the Panthers the victory.
Collins led the Raiders with 126 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. Gourneau had 63 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a key interception on defense. Senior Jacob Sazue had 43 receiving yards. The Raiders end the season with an 8-2 record. Seniors graduating from the team are Jacob Sazue, Shilo Mowry, Sam McClanahan, Stockton McClanahan, Colton Collins, Isaac Thomas, Zack Oldenkamp and TJ Moran.
Kraft led the Panthers with 132 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. The Panthers (9-1) will host the upset-minded no. 9 seed Platte-Geddes Black Panthers (8-2) on Friday night in Timber Lake. The Black Panthers, who are the defending Class 9AA champions, defeated no. 1 seed Hanson 26-24 in Hanson on Thursday.
