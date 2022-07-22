Jenna Kruger
Pierre’s Jenna Kruger prepares to open her gun case for Clint Habeck, a judge during Friday’s South Dakota High School Rodeo Association’s Light Rifle competition at Willow Creek Wildlife in Fort Pierre. Kruger won the state title and is among four from South Dakota advancing to the national competition in Gillette, Wyoming.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

Pierre’s Jenna Kruger placed 14th in the National High School Rodeo Association’s Light Rifle competition in Gillette, Wyoming.

In June, Kruger qualified for nationals after taking her third state title in the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association’s Light Rifle competition.

