Pierre’s Jenna Kruger prepares to open her gun case for Clint Habeck, a judge during Friday’s South Dakota High School Rodeo Association’s Light Rifle competition at Willow Creek Wildlife in Fort Pierre. Kruger won the state title and is among four from South Dakota advancing to the national competition in Gillette, Wyoming.
Pierre’s Jenna Kruger placed 14th in the National High School Rodeo Association’s Light Rifle competition in Gillette, Wyoming.
In June, Kruger qualified for nationals after taking her third state title in the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association’s Light Rifle competition.
The rising T.F. Riggs High School senior placed 12th during her first appearance at nationals in 2020 and third during her second trip in 2021.
The daughter of Sean and Shana Kruger, Jenna Kruger belongs to the Pierre Junior Shooters, where she started competing with a BB gun nine years ago. She shoots a .22-caliber German-made Anschutz rifle.
Shooters compete with .22 caliber rimfire guns that don’t weigh more than 8.5 pounds when equipped with sights. They shoot targets from a distance of 50 yards.
Pierre’s Jasmine Hays also qualified for the national event, but could not attend due to a conflict. Hays placed fourth in the statewide competition.
