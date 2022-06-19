Pierre’s Jenna Kruger got her start in competitive shooting at age 8 by plinking off cans in the backyard with her BB gun.
She's come a long way since then.
On Friday, Kruger took her third state title in the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association’s Light Rifle competition. The 17-year-old also qualified for the 68th annual National High School Finals Rodeo from July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.
Competing in the state event at Willow Creek Wildlife in Fort Pierre, Kruger scored 311 points while shooting a .22-caliber German-made Anschutz rifle. Shooters compete with .22 caliber rimfire guns that don’t weigh more than 8.5 pounds when equipped with sights. They shoot targets from a distance of 50 yards.
Other light rifle shooters qualifying for the national event were Lydia Main of Belle Fourche, second place with 290 points; Shay Solinsky of Hermosa, third with a 289; and Jasmine Hays, the only other competitor from Pierre, fourth with 281 points.
Although the top four qualify, Hays will not compete at nationals because she has a conflict. That means fifth-place finisher Riley Newman of Belle Fourche moves into Hays’ spot. Newman scored 266 points.
Kruger expects some challenging competition for her third trip to nationals.
“Normally, the top 20 kids are really tough,” she said. “I plan to practice every day that I can.”
The rising T.F. Riggs High School senior placed 12th during her first appearance at nationals in 2020 and third during her second trip.
The daughter of Sean and Shana Kruger, Jenna Kruger, belongs to the Pierre Junior Shooters, where she started competing with a BB gun nine years ago.
“She’s had so much success through the years,” Sean Kruger, who is also the club’s assistant coach, said. “Certainly, she’s a talented young lady. She listens and is very mindful of coaching.”
Winning a national title is tough, he said.
“I think if she continues to work hard and we have a small amount of luck, it would be nice to find our way on the podium again,” Sean Kruger said. “We’ve got a good program here. She’s been a part of it ever since she was 8 and has had good coaches her whole career.”
“She’s not the only one to come through this club and excel at a high level,” he continued. “We’ve had so many kids go on and win national titles at different events.”
Career highlights for Jenna Kruger have included the Pierre Junior Shooters taking first during the 2017 Daisy BB Gun Nationals in Rogers, Arkansas — Kruger won the gold medal for shooting while lying down in the prone position. Earlier this year, she placed fifth in the CMP Regional Air Rifle Championship in Sandy, Utah.
During Thursday’s trap shooting state finals, Katie Welker of Hamill took the title with 96 points. Jack Anderson of Witten and Maddy Henkel of Mitchell tied for second with 93 points each and Addison Ward of Aberdeen scored 92. The four advanced to nationals.
Amber Roman of Pierre placed 10th with 78 points.
The NHSRA is an international, non-profit dedicated to developing sportsmanship, horsemanship and character in youth through the sport of rodeo. Created by Texas educator and rodeo contestant Claude Mullins, the NHSRA held its first finals in Hallettsville, Texas, in 1949. NHSRA has more than 12,500 members from 44 states, five Canadian provinces Mexico, New Zealand and Australia.
