Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Adisyn Kuxhaus signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to compete on the South Dakota State Equestrian team in a signing ceremony at the Riggs Library. Kuxhaus is the first Pierre student to accomplish such a task.
Kuxhaus has been involved with horses for quite some time. At the age of 10, she bought her first horse. Kuxhaus said it’s extremely difficult to be recruited for Equestrian in South Dakota, a state known for rodeo, but not so much for horse showing.
“In this area, there are no competitions,” Kuxhaus said. “That means you have to travel further to get to competitions where you can be noticed. There’s less opportunities, and not many trainers up here. Everything that you do, you basically have to do yourself.”
Kuxhaus looked at Oklahoma State and TCU, but nothing caught her eye quite like South Dakota State. Kuxhaus wanted to go to a NCEA (National Collegiate Equestrian Association) school and an IHSA (Intercollegiate Horse Show Association) college. Kuxhaus is excited to be a college athlete.
“I’m excited to have that experience,” Kuxhaus said. “I’ll have that built-in friend system. I’m excited to further my Equestrian skills and learn everything I can.”
Jordan Gates is the current Western coach for the SDSU Equestrian team, while Jessica Andronowitz is the Jumping Seat coach. You can learn more about the SDSU Equestrian team by going to gojacks.com.
