The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes girls basketball team competed against the Potter County Lady Battlers on Tuesday night at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre.
The Lady Battlers jumped out to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Buffs made a dent in the Lady Battlers lead by outscoring them 7-6 in the second quarter. The second half was all Lady Battlers. They outscored the Lady Buffs 40-15 in the second half to clinch a 63-28 victory.
Lady Buffs assistant coach Sara Konechne told the Capital Journal that Tuesday’s game was a tough one for her team.
“I wish we could have scored more,” Konechne said. “I wish we could’ve got a few more stops than what we did.”
The Lady Battlers were led by sophomore guard Kirstie Lake, who had a game high 19 points, including five made three point shots. Senior forward Jenna Robbennolt had 15 points. Senior center Karley Leafgreen was the lone Lady Buffs play in double figures. She had a team high 11 points.
While the action on the court in the second half veered more towards a blow out, the Stanley County student section remained engaged. They rattled off chants for Lady Buffs head coach Adam Dannenbring, athletic trainer Sierra Moeller, Stanley County teacher Ryan Royer, and Stanley County Superintendent Daniel Hoey, among others. Konechne said the student section the support was something else.
“The support they gave us was phenomenal,” Konechne said. “They did a great job. I hope to hear more of that this season.”
The Lady Battlers improved to 4-5 with the victory. The Lady Buffs (0-10) have not won a game since Jan. 10 of 2019. They have lost 20 straight games. The Lady Buffs will have a lengthy break until they play the Sully Buttes Chargers (3-3) next Thursday in Onida. Konechne said she expects a tough battle.
“They (Sully Buttes) are always a tough team,” Konechne said. “They like to bring that intensity in everything that they do.”
