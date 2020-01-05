The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes basketball team played a pair of games this past weekend at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. They hosted the Kadoka Area Kougars on Thursday, and the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines on Saturday.
Thursday’s game did not go the way of the Lady Buffs. They were outscored in every quarter. The Kougars were up 16-5 after one, and 33-14 going into halftime. The Lady Buffs picked up their scoring in the third quarter, but still found themselves down 50-27. The Kougars put the finishing touches on a 64-35 victory by outscoring the Lady Buffs 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Buffs were led in scoring in Thursday’s game by senior center Karley Leafgreen, who had eight points. Sophomore forward Jordyn Sosa, senior guard Kennedy Sommars and sophomore guard Taylee Stroup each had six points. The Kougars had three players in double figures. They were led by senior center Lavin Bendt, who had a game high 22 points. Junior guard Jade Hutchinson had 13 points, while senior forward Joey O’Daniel had ten points.
Saturday’s game was another tough one for the Lady Buffs. The visiting Wolverines took a 26-7 lead into the first quarter break. They didn’t let up on defense in the second, holding the Lady Buffs scoreless en route to a 49-7 lead at halftime. The third quarter was again a strong quarter for the Lady Buffs, who doubled up their point total and then some. The Wolverines held a 62-18 lead into the fourth quarter. Their defense once again picked up, as they only allowed two points in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines won convincingly 76-20.
The Lady Buffs were led once again by Leafgreen, who had eight points. Sosa added seven points. The Wolverines had five players in double figures, led by junior guard Rachel Fiedler, who had one point less than the entire Lady Buffs team with 19 points. Junior center Rylee Rossow had 16 points, while sophomore guard Kendell Sawinsky had 11 points. Sophomore forward Bella Bradner and freshman guard Jennica Berens each had ten points.
The Lady Buffs (0-6) will have a busy week this coming week. They will head on the road for a battle with the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (3-2) on Tuesday. Varsity tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Thursday will see the Lady Buffs take on the McLaughlin Mustangs (0-2) at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs will end the week on Saturday, when they take on the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers (0-5) in the Redfield Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.
