The winless Stanley County Lady Buffaloes faced two of the better teams in Region 6A this past weekend. They played the top-ranked Crow Creek Lady Chieftains in Stephan on Thursday night. The Lady Buffs hosted the third-ranked Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Saturday.
Thursday’s game saw the Lady Chieftains score more points in the first quarter than the Lady Buffs scored in the entire game. The Lady Chieftains used a pressing defense to their advantage. They led 21-6 after the first quarter, and 48-12 at halftime. The clock ran the entire second half. The Lady Chieftains outscored the Lady Buffs 17-7 in the second half. They came away with a 65-19 victory. No individual stats were provided for this game.
Saturday’s game saw the Braves jump out to a 17-9 lead. They extended that lead to 46-18 at halftime. Like they did on Thursday night, the Lady Buffs scored just seven points in the second half. The Braves came away with the 67-25 victory.
The Braves were led by senior guard Markee Shaving, who had a game-high 19 points. Junior center Jay’Ellen Red Fox had 10 points. Freshman guard Daci Lends His Horse and senior guard Mia Paris each had eight points.
The Buffs were led by sophomore forward Jordyn Sosa, who had eight points. Senior center Karley Leafgreen had six points. Sophomore guard Elle Holley and eighth grade guard Mattie Duffy each had three points.
The Lady Buffs (0-14, no. 7 in Region 6A) have lost 24 straight games (which includes losses from last season). They will next see action against the Todd County Lady Falcons (7-7, no. 5 in Region 7A) in Mission on Tuesday as a part of a boys/girls doubleheader. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.
