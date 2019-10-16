The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers volleyball teams faced off in a battle on the Parkview Gymnasium court in Fort Pierre on Tuesday night.

The Chargers defeated the Lady Buffs 3-0. Set scores were 25-11, 25-10, and 25-16.

The Chargers were led by freshman outside hitter Allyson Wittler, who had six kills. Junior outside hitter Jill Hofer and junior right side hitter Karissa Osterkamp each had five kills. The Lady Buffs were led in kills by senior outside hitter Karley Leafgreen.

The Lady Buffs (3-12) will next see action on the road against the Dupree Tigers (8-7) in Dupree on Thursday. Matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. MT. The Chargers (10-12) will host the Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers (12-11) in Onida on Thursday. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments