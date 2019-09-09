The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team hosted their first triangular of the 2019 season on Saturday at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. They competed against the Timber Lake Panthers and the White River Lady Tigers.
The Lady Buffs dropped the first two sets of their match against the Panthers. They responded by winning the next two sets before dropping the fifth set to lose the match, 3-2. Set scores were 18-25, 12-25, 25-17, 25-15, and 9-15.
The second match of the day saw the Lady Buffs win the first set. They dropped the next two three sets to lose the match 3-1. Set scores were 25-20, 15-25, 20-25, and 11-25.
The Lady Buffs (1-4) have lost their last four matches after defeating Bennett County in their season opener. The Lady Buffs will continue their homestand on Thursday when they face the Philip Lady Scotties at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
