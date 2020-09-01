The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team opened their season with a triangular against the Wall Lady Eagles and Bennett County Lady Warriors at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The Lady Buffs earned the split in the two games they played.
The first matchup saw the Lady Buffs defeat the Lady Warriors 3-1. Set scores were 25-22, 25-13, 24-26 and 25-19. The second matchup saw the Lady Eagles defeat the Lady Buffs 3-2. Set scores were 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 23-25, and 9-15. Individual statistics for each match were not provided.
The Lady Buffs played the Chamberlain Cubs in Chamberlain on Tuesday night. You can follow along with tonight’s game on the ScoreStream ticker on the Capital Journal website.
