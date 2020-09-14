The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team competed against the Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers and McLaughlin Mustangs on Saturday in Mobridge on Saturday afternoon. They were able to win one of their two matches.

The Lady Buffs lost 3-0 to the Lady Tigers. Set scores were 9-25, 11-25 and 10-25. The Lady Buffs defeated the Mustangs, 3-0. Set scores were 25-10, 25-9 and 25-7. Individual statistics for either match could not be found.

The Lady Buffs (2-6) will next see action against the Jones County Coyotes (2-4) on Thursday in Murdo. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

