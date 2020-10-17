Shaylee Tople

Stanley County's Shaylee Tople hits the ball over the net during a match against the Dupree Tigers at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Oct. 15.

The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team took on the Dupree Tigers in a match at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday. The Lady Buffs ended up with a 3-1 victory.

Set scores for Thursday’s match were 26-24, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-19. No individual statistics were sent to the Capital Journal.

The Lady Buffs (3-11) snapped a five match losing streak with the victory. They will host the Lyman Raiders (1-11) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Monday. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Raiders have lost their last five matches. However, the Raiders defeated the Lady Buffs 3-0 last season in Presho. The Lady Buffs have not defeated the Raiders since 2010, and have lost their last nine matches against the team.

