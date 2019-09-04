The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team had their home opener at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday night. They hosted the Chamberlain Cubs in a Region 6A match.
The Lady Buffs opened up the first two sets by getting out to small leads. Those small leads would not be enough to stop the Cubs from storming back to win the first two sets. The Lady Buffs won the third set in a thrilling set after the Cubs committed a net violation. Not to be outdone, the Cubs dominated the Lady Buffs in the fourth set to win the match 3-1. Set scores were 22-25, 15-25, 26-24, and 10-25.
The Lady Buffs (1-2) will host the Timber Lake Panthers and White River Lady Tigers in a triangular at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Both visiting teams are undefeated as of the writing of this story. The Lady Buffs will play the first and third matches of the triangular. The first match is scheduled to start at 11 p.m. CT. All Lady Buffs action from the triangular can be seen on the GoBuffsLive YouTube page.
