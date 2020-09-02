The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team traveled to Chamberlain for a battle with the Chamberlain Cubs at the Chamberlain Armory on Tuesday. The Cubs came out with a 3-1 victory.
The Cubs took the first set 25-11. The Lady Buffs played error-free volleyball to win the second set 25-22. The last two sets proved to be their undoing, as the Lady Buffs committed 16 hitting errors in the final two sets. The Cubs won the last two sets with scores of 25-13.
The Cubs had 38 kills, while the Lady Buffs had 19 kills. The Cubs had 19 service aces, while the Lady Buffs had just four service aces.
The Lady Buffs (1-2) will next see action on Saturday against the White River Tigers (1-0) and the Timber Lake Panthers (0-2) in a triangular at Parkview Gymnasium. Games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.
