The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes girls basketball team took on the Philip Lady Scotties at Parkview Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The Lady Scotties outscored the Lady Buffs in every quarter. They led 11-3 after the first quarter, and 33-12 at halftime. The Lady Scotties continued their momentum in the second half by getting the lead to 48-14 after the third quarter, which started a running clock. The Lady Scotties came away with a 61-26 victory.
The Lady Scotties were led by senior combo guard Dilyn Terkildsen, who scored 11 points. Sophomore forward Copper Lurz had ten points. The trio of sophomore center Brin Hetzel, senior center Josie Rush, and junior guard Jaida Haynes each had eight points. The Lady Buffs were led by senior center Karley Leafgreen, who scored 11 points. Sophomore guard Taylee Stroup had seven points.
Lady Buffs coach Adam Dannenbring said he was disappointed in Thursday’s outcome.
“I thought we could come out and score a few more points, especially in the first half,” Dannenbring said. “It was just such a rough start offensively. We got ourselves in foul trouble again, especially in the first half. We’ve got to do a better job of playing defense without fouling, catching the ball and squaring up to go to the basket hard. We need to get some quality shots up.”
Dannenbring told the Capital Journal that his team is missing a few girls, which is affecting the chemistry on the team.
“When we get them all together, we’ll be a step better,” Dannenbring said. “I think that’s going to be good enough to compete in a lot of the games here, but we need everyone at practice. We need everyone to be there to participate and work together.”
The Lady Buffs (0-3) have lost 13 straight games. They will have a lengthy break before they play against the Jones County Lady Coyotes on Dec. 30 in Murdo. Games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs defeated the Lady Coyotes 39-37 in overtime last season for one of two wins for the Lady Buffs. However, Dannenbring said he is worried going into this year’s contest.
“If we have all of our players, I don’t know if we’ll have enough time to gel together,” Dannenbring said. “I am worried about it, but it is what it is. We’ll do our best to prepare for it when we come back from break so that we’re good enough when we go there to play.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.