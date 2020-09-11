The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team took on the Philip Lady Scotties in Philip on Thursday night in Philip. The Lady Scotties defeated the Lady Buffs 3-0 to hand the Lady Buffs their fifth straight loss.
The Lady Buffs won the first set by a 25-22 score. They lost the next three sets 11-25, 12-25 and 19-25. The Lady Buffs had 18 kills. They were led by junior Shaylee Tople, who had eight kills. The Lady Buffs had five aces. Tople and sophomore setter Olivia Chase each had two aces. Junior middle hitter Jordyn Sosa had five of the six blocks.
The Lady Buffs (1-5) will next see action on Saturday against the McIntosh Tigers (0-2) in Mobridge. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
