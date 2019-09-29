The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes hosted the Potter County Lady Battlers at Parkview Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Lady Battlers swept the Lady Buffs 3-0. The first set was an exciting one with both teams trading the lead and momentum. Set scores were 27-25, 25-12 and 25-15. Individual statistics were not made available.
The Lady Buffs (3-9) will see action on the road this week. They will head to Stephan on Monday to play against the Crow Creek Lady Chieftains (7-8). The Lady Buffs will make the long trip to Lemmon to play the Lemmon Cowgirls (9-8) on Thursday. Action for both nights is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
