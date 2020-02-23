The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes girls basketball team competed against the Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Thursday night, in a battle of Region 6A teams.
The Lady Tigers didn’t waste any time in getting out to a 16-2 first quarter lead. They extended their lead to 37-10 at halftime, and 55-20 after three quarters. Both teams scored five points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers came away with a 60-25 victory.
Lady Buffs coach Adam Dannenbring told the Capital Journal that he was heartbroken after Thursday’s loss.
“A lot of the things that we’ve been practicing have not transferred over into the games,” Dannenbring said. “We practice all day on making good passes, and we just didn’t do that tonight. We turned the ball over so many times. You don’t have a chance to win if you don’t take care of the basketball. Mobridge played very well. They pressed us, and got after us. We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the ball, and get better at taking what we learn from practice into the game.”
The Lady Tigers were led by sophomore forward Landyn Henderson, who had a game high 14 points. Senior forward TyRel Thompson had 12 points, while junior center Megan Zahn had 11 points.
The Lady Buffaloes were led by senior center Karley Leafgreen, who had seven points. Sophomore forward Jordyn Sosa and senior guard Jayda Tibbs each had four points.
The Lady Tigers (no. 4 in Region 6A) followed up their victory over the Lady Buffs with a loss to the Winner Warriors on Friday night. The Lady Buffs (0-18, no. 7 in Region 6A) will next play the Chamberlain Cubs (7-10, no. 5 in Region 6A) in their final home game this season at Parkview Auditorium. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT. Tuesday’s game will be Senior Night for the Lady Buffs. Seniors on the team include Kennedy Sommars, Jayda Tibbs, Liz Duffy and Karley Leafgreen. Dannenbring told the Capital Journal that he hopes for the best for his seniors in their final home game.
“They’re a good bunch of kids,” Dannenbring said. “I want them to take a lot of life lessons from their basketball experience. You can learn from winning, and you can learn a lot from losing. They’ve lost a whole lot. I hope they can take some lessons from why we haven’t been successful on the court and figure it out. Hopefully they can transfer some of those things into their real life.”
The Buffs will end their regular season by playing the Winner Warriors, who haven’t lost since 2018, on Thursday in Winner. Games are scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. CT.
